USDJ (USDJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.84 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. USDJ has a market cap of $14.84 million and $2.31 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00067159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00076747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00099237 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,392.30 or 0.07595565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,814.11 or 0.99977385 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

