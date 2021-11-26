Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Major Shareholder Sells $814,401.94 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 99,682 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $814,401.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 295,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,502. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $199.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -794.00 and a beta of 1.71. Usio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $8.62.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Usio in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Usio in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Usio in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Usio by 34.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Usio in the second quarter worth about $165,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

