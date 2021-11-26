Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Usio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $206.29 million, a P/E ratio of -826.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. Usio has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $8.62.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Usio will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Long sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,039,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,932,528.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $49,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,164 shares of company stock worth $437,873. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Usio by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Usio by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Usio in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Usio by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

