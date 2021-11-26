VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stake Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.07.

