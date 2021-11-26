VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 148,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,214,322 shares.The stock last traded at $27.84 and had previously closed at $28.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,176,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 82,612 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,160,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2,370.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 437,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 419,533 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

