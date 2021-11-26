Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,899,000 after buying an additional 105,312 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $135.23 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $115.30 and a 1-year high of $142.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.09.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.