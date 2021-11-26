Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 24,356 Shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.03% of Dawson Geophysical worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,662,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DWSN stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.46. Dawson Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 131.75%.

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

