Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 112,749 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban One were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Urban One by 267.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 40,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the second quarter worth about $93,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UONE opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. Urban One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $24.16.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 26.74%.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

