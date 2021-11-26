Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 46,783 Shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in NL Industries were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NL Industries during the first quarter worth about $132,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NL Industries by 381.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NL Industries by 19.1% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NL Industries by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NL Industries during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NL Industries stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. NL Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $315.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). NL Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 29.70%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NL Industries’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

