Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 596,505 Shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.11% of Soligenix worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Soligenix by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 90,132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Soligenix by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 128,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 83,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Soligenix stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.13. Soligenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 105.58% and a negative net margin of 945.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soligenix Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

