Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 559,105 Shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) by 106.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Eros STX Global worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

ESGC opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. Eros STX Global Co. has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

