Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 76,445 Shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.51% of First US Bancshares worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 117,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

Shares of First US Bancshares stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.85. First US Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $12.50.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.64%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Thomasville, AL.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.