Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 9,690 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 252,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNGR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

RNGR opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

