Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 40.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $111.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

