Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,759 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,973 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $231.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.63. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $181.21 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

