Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $54.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

