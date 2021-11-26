Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,443,000 after purchasing an additional 208,475 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,563,000 after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,522 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 424.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 30,282 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14,026.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 28,754 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,204. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.82. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

