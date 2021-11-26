Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $191,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,666,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $3.53 on Friday, hitting $141.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,842. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $115.36 and a 1 year high of $145.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

