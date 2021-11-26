Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VTR. Raymond James raised Ventas from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $51.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 96.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in Ventas by 26.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ventas by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 17.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

