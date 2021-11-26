Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of VTR traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.50. 1,476,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.22. Ventas has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTR. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.24.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.