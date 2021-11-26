Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares rose 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 1,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 265,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

VTYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

