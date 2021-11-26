Verge Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $410.09 million and $24.72 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.44 or 0.00379108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,486,837,838 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.