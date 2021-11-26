Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $433.00

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 433 ($5.66) and last traded at GBX 439.37 ($5.74), with a volume of 18992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 449.40 ($5.87).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 564.14 ($7.37).

The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 489.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 924.93.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

