Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CKSNF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKSNF remained flat at $$7.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.