Vicus Capital Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $1,947,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $48,749,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,463. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.20.

