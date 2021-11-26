Vicus Capital Buys 2,743 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 156,407 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock remained flat at $$46.12 during midday trading on Friday. 92,609 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.70. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.