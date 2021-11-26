Vicus Capital Has $819,000 Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 179,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 32,581 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at about $652,000.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 115,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.06%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

