Vicus Capital Increases Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYG stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.39. 837,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,486,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average is $87.39. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.65 and a 1 year high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

