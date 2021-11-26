Vicus Capital Lowers Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Vicus Capital lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,985,000 after buying an additional 630,151 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,960,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,312,000 after buying an additional 365,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,818,000 after purchasing an additional 369,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,620,000 after purchasing an additional 208,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,587,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,501,000 after purchasing an additional 461,771 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.34. 13,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,731. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.