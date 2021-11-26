Vicus Capital Purchases 22,668 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF makes up 1.2% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 92.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 23,989 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 547.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 53,846 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $764,000.

NYSEARCA:FMAT traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,194. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $50.55.

