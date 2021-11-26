Vidulum Hits Market Capitalization of $424,748.56 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $424,748.56 and approximately $1,397.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001119 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 203.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.