Virtu Financial LLC Has $61,000 Holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHIO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 153,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

PHIO opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $4.36.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

