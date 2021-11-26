Virtu Financial LLC Invests $63,000 in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
NASDAQ GROM opened at $2.72 on Friday. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
About Grom Social Enterprises
