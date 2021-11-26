Virtu Financial LLC Invests $63,000 in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

NASDAQ GROM opened at $2.72 on Friday. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

