Virtu Financial LLC Invests $64,000 in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 329.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 32.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,808,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after acquiring an additional 685,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 146.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 589,892 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 532.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 531,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,350.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 446,067 shares in the last quarter. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.23 million, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 4.47. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

