Virtu Financial LLC Invests $65,000 in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Galecto at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,053,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Galecto by 118,463.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Galecto by 617.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Galecto alerts:

Galecto stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. Galecto, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $17.22.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLTO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.