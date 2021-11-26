Virtu Financial LLC Invests $85,000 in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Mmtec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mmtec by 16.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Mmtec by 208.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mmtec by 105.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 40,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Mmtec stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Mmtec, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $5.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

