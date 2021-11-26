Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUSA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Houston American Energy by 175.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 142.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

Shares of HUSA opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a current ratio of 45.50. The company has a market cap of $17.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.06. Houston American Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.