Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Histogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Histogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Histogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Histogen by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Histogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

HSTO opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. Histogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,018.14% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Histogen Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Histogen in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price objective for the company.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

