Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,302 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in MoSys in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoSys in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoSys in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MoSys in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MoSys in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MoSys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MOSY opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $37.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.14. MoSys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 97.76%.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY).

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.