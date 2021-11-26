Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Metacrine in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Metacrine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Metacrine by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Metacrine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08.

In other Metacrine news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund Venbio sold 540,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $805,593.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCR shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Metacrine from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Metacrine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

