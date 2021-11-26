Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 107,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $12.44.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

