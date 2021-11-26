VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $150.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.37% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.
NYSE VMW opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
