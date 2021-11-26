VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $150.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE VMW opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.