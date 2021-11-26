VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.190-$7.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.83 billion-$12.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.81 billion.VMware also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.960-$1.960 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut VMware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.18.

VMW stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.96. 196,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,656. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.72. VMware has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

