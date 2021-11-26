Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €240.00 ($272.73) target price from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($306.82) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($340.91) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($323.86) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($342.05) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €263.21 ($299.11).

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €172.36 ($195.86). The company had a trading volume of 845,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €139.64 ($158.68) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($286.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €190.03 and its 200-day moving average price is €204.02.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

