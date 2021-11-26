Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.10, a PEG ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,436. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

