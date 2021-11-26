Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.52

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and traded as low as $8.34. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 22,970 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

