VP (LON:VP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $951.19

Vp plc (LON:VP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 951.19 ($12.43) and traded as low as GBX 942 ($12.31). VP shares last traded at GBX 942 ($12.31), with a volume of 5,457 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £381.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 999.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 951.84.

VP Company Profile (LON:VP)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.