Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives $170.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $146.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $408.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.26 and its 200 day moving average is $143.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,690,416 shares of company stock worth $687,882,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

