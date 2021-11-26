Wanchain Hits 1-Day Volume of $32.65 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $199.49 million and $32.65 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.47 or 0.00202210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.11 or 0.00738164 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00015810 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00078004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,640,117 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

