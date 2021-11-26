Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) vs. STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Financial Comparison

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) and STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Warby Parker and STAAR Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A STAAR Surgical 10.53% 13.06% 10.23%

87.7% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Warby Parker and STAAR Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warby Parker 0 2 5 0 2.71 STAAR Surgical 0 3 1 0 2.25

Warby Parker presently has a consensus price target of $64.38, suggesting a potential upside of 23.21%. STAAR Surgical has a consensus price target of $150.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.77%. Given STAAR Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe STAAR Surgical is more favorable than Warby Parker.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Warby Parker and STAAR Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A STAAR Surgical $163.46 million 30.17 $5.91 million $0.46 225.24

STAAR Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker.

Summary

STAAR Surgical beats Warby Parker on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co. engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

